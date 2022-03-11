Looking At Taiwan Semiconductor's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 53 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $2,767,268 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,686,941.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $140.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 1615.42 with a total volume of 14,391.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $594.0K 134 1.0K TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $80.00 $355.0K 486 1.0K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $230.3K 3.5K 514 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $80.00 $205.2K 392 100 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $169.0K 28 206

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,061,535, the price of TSM is down -2.45% at $101.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

