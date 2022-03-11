Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NOW

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $2,284,962 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $68,021.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $680.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale trades within a strike price range from $480.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $620.00 $1.6M 5 100 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $500.00 $363.0K 660 564 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $540.00 $52.0K 618 22 NOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $480.00 $49.8K 1.2K 33 NOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $680.00 $36.6K 37 2

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,210,247, the price of NOW is down -4.01% at $512.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.