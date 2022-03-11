This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 101 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 78 are puts, for a total amount of $5,515,591, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,969,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $200.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $100.00 $552.5K 80 650 JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $115.00 $361.8K 20 180 JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $115.00 $277.3K 20 318 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $166.1K 1.0K 131 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $152.7K 20 394

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,061,296, the price of JPM is down -2.14% at $129.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $155

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

