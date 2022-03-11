Veeva Systems Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Veeva Systems.

Looking at options history for Veeva Systems VEEV we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $264,204 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $416,010.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $310.0 for Veeva Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Veeva Systems options trades today is 52.56 with a total volume of 161.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Veeva Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Veeva Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $310.00 $105.6K 49 8 VEEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $90.00 $92.9K 0 0 VEEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $90.0K 100 100 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $89.5K 0 20 VEEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $100.00 $86.9K 20 10

Where Is Veeva Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 663,237, the price of VEEV is down -4.91% at $175.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Veeva Systems:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $237.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Veeva Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

