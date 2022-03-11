Western Digital Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Western Digital.

Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $158,844 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $587,511.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $60.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Western Digital options trades today is 1802.8 with a total volume of 1,987.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Western Digital's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $37.50 $354.0K 0 300 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $47.50 $122.0K 0 882 WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $42.50 $48.1K 0 90 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $47.50 $43.2K 0 313 WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $35.5K 305 29

Where Is Western Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,786,921, the price of WDC is down -1.92% at $45.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Western Digital:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

