Looking At JD.com's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on JD.com JD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 90 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 67 are puts, for a total amount of $5,620,600, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,175,734.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $92.5 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 2234.98 with a total volume of 58,864.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $92.5 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $52.50 $265.9K 395 1.5K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $246.9K 6.1K 567 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $72.50 $231.0K 2.1K 101 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $72.50 $231.0K 2.1K 201 JD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $72.50 $155.4K 5.9K 60

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,590,391, the price of JD is down -7.16% at $48.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

HSBC has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.