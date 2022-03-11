Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PANW

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 92% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $215,597 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $700,508.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $535.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 758.29 with a total volume of 1,706.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $535.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $500.00 $258.9K 1.4K 52 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $530.00 $114.1K 517 177 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $520.00 $76.0K 599 20 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $530.00 $62.3K 517 305 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $535.00 $55.9K 471 181

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 665,050, the price of PANW is up 0.05% at $552.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $643.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $610.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $670.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $620

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

