What Are Whales Doing With Microsoft

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 143 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

[Click Here] Best Stocks to Buy Right Now.

From the overall spotted trades, 71 are puts, for a total amount of $4,759,565 and 72, calls, for a total amount of $5,578,453.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $390.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $300.00 $442.0K 681 729 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $285.00 $293.2K 346 150 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $280.00 $248.0K 10.3K 935 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $280.00 $117.0K 10.4K 2.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $111.0K 7.1K 72

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,483,832, the price of MSFT is down -0.02% at $285.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.