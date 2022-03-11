This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 51 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,352,536 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $2,507,813.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $350.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $240.00 $1.2M 4.8K 0 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $230.00 $319.1K 18.1K 538 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $245.00 $114.4K 460 302 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $210.00 $110.2K 7.7K 1.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $220.00 $97.2K 7.9K 3.6K

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,609,996, the price of NVDA is down -1.21% at $223.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

