What Are Whales Doing With Palantir Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $253,700 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $410,974.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $30.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 16060.18 with a total volume of 7,609.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $18.00 $120.0K 13.6K 527 PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $92.4K 2.7K 66 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $84.8K 20.1K 2.2K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $12.50 $52.2K 1.4K 1.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $11.00 $49.0K 3.8K 1.3K

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,312,656, the price of PLTR is down -2.32% at $11.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $16

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $15

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

