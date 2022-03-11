Li Auto Whale Trades For March 11

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Li Auto.

Looking at options history for Li Auto LI we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $2,622,603 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $319,569.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $35.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Li Auto's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Li Auto's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $650.0K 1.2K 1.2K LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $317.6K 7.2K 874 LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $24.00 $264.8K 6.0K 755 LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $23.00 $202.1K 143 1.2K LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $23.00 $154.8K 461 512

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,474,629, the price of LI is down -12.27% at $22.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Li Auto:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Li Auto, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

