Looking At Bilibili's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili BILI we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,730,500 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $201,591.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $100.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bilibili options trades today is 745.67 with a total volume of 10,427.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bilibili's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $267.3K 300 812 BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $171.8K 121 835 BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $35.00 $165.0K 258 0 BILI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $50.00 $162.0K 19 50 BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $134.5K 363 61

Where Is Bilibili Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,292,783, the price of BILI is down -9.36% at $19.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Bilibili:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $43

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bilibili, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.