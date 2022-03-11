What Are Whales Doing With UnitedHealth Group

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $745,160 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $123,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $505.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $440.0 to $505.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $460.00 $128.2K 1.4K 500 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $460.00 $115.0K 1.4K 0 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $460.00 $112.5K 1.4K 225 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $460.00 $106.2K 1.4K 752 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $460.00 $84.9K 1.4K 225

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 600,506, the price of UNH is down -0.38% at $489.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

