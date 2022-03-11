Looking At Pinduoduo's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pinduoduo PDD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE: How to Hedge Against an Upcoming Market Crash. Click Here to Stream!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Pinduoduo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $953,455, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $80,448.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Pinduoduo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinduoduo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinduoduo's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $407.8K 11.5K 525 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $234.8K 11.5K 720 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $115.3K 11.5K 979 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $35.00 $65.2K 101 152 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $36.00 $48.0K 40 206

Where Is Pinduoduo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,641,148, the price of PDD is down -3.52% at $34.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.