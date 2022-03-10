This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 68 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 47 are puts, for a total amount of $2,285,505 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,486,316.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $297.2K 6.0K 1.1K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $272.4K 16.4K 502 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $39.00 $132.1K 4.6K 1.6K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $37.00 $127.2K 9.9K 1.7K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $39.00 $102.6K 4.6K 1.2K

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 39,682,831, the price of BAC is down -1.4% at $40.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

