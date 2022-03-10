This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ncino

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for Ncino NCNO summing a total amount of $706,650.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 254,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $60.0 for Ncino over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ncino options trades today is 1012.83 with a total volume of 3,160.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ncino's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Ncino Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCNO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $185.1K 417 1.5K NCNO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $55.00 $130.7K 3.0K 48 NCNO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $90.0K 5 100 NCNO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $89.0K 5 200 NCNO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $45.00 $75.8K 94 241

Where Is Ncino Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,570,237, the price of NCNO is up 4.93% at $50.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.