KE Holdings Whale Trades For March 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on KE Holdings.

Looking at options history for KE Holdings BEKE we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $559,639 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $269,319.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $22.5 for KE Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KE Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KE Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $125.2K 3.8K 878 BEKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $22.50 $109.5K 944 100 BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $12.50 $90.5K 178 983 BEKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $17.50 $61.0K 15.4K 4 BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $50.1K 4.6K 120

Where Is KE Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,051,379, the price of BEKE is down -22.55% at $11.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On KE Holdings:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $26

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

