Looking At Deutsche Bank's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Deutsche Bank DB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Deutsche Bank.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $2,305,243, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $65,124.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $12.0 for Deutsche Bank over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deutsche Bank options trades today is 3237.25 with a total volume of 118,984.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deutsche Bank's big money trades within a strike price range of $6.0 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

Deutsche Bank Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $11.00 $595.0K 0 5.0K DB PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $11.00 $480.6K 4.3K 5.9K DB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $176.0K 3.1K 1.0K DB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $10.50 $139.8K 599 5.6K DB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $10.50 $139.5K 599 1

Where Is Deutsche Bank Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,661,402, the price of DB is down -1.47% at $10.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

