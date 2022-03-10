This Is What Whales Are Betting On Eaton Corp

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eaton Corp.

Looking at options history for Eaton Corp ETN we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $194,500 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $452,840.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $165.0 for Eaton Corp over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eaton Corp's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eaton Corp's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Eaton Corp Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $101.7K 25 214 ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $82.7K 25 307 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $69.8K 0 0 ETN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $65.5K 66 110 ETN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $65.5K 66 10

Where Is Eaton Corp Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 890,683, the price of ETN is down -0.39% at $148.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Eaton Corp:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $176.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $156.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.