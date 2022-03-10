This Is What Whales Are Betting On Apple

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 81 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $1,958,097 and 44, calls, for a total amount of $3,112,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $200.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $612.6K 55.7K 1.5K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $333.9K 18.1K 385 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $155.00 $188.6K 541 1.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $160.00 $177.0K 25.8K 20.4K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $113.8K 3.4K 715

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 45,921,861, the price of AAPL is down -3.48% at $157.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

