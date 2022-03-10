Salesforce.com Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.com.

Looking at options history for Salesforce.com CRM we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $438,037 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $177,370.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $460.0 for Salesforce.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $230.00 $110.7K 957 0 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $280.00 $72.9K 302 11 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $185.00 $60.1K 1.4K 51 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $230.00 $56.7K 957 50 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $290.00 $54.8K 6 6

Where Is Salesforce.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,099,933, the price of CRM is down -1.74% at $199.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce.com:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.