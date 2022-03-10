This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zoom Video Comms

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zoom Video Comms.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms ZM we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,775,678 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $90,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $400.0 for Zoom Video Comms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zoom Video Comms options trades today is 5295.64 with a total volume of 1,481.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zoom Video Comms's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $273.5K 609 156 ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $178.0K 5.7K 0 ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $176.4K 609 276 ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $260.00 $141.5K 4.2K 34 ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $260.00 $141.2K 4.2K 9

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,424,885, the price of ZM is down -5.73% at $102.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Comms:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $100

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $171.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

