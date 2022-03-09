Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BMY

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BMY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,098, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $492,653..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $64.0 to $70.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bristol-Myers Squibb's whale activity within a strike price range from $64.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $101.0K 3.3K 1.2K BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $66.4K 3.3K 649 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $68.00 $58.7K 3.6K 730 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $47.8K 10.5K 829 BMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $64.00 $45.5K 0 100

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,337,081, the price of BMY is up 0.55% at $68.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Bristol-Myers Squibb:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

