This Is What Whales Are Betting On Beyond Meat

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Beyond Meat.

Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $557,822 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $272,740.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $105.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $411.4K 673 27 BYND PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $49.8K 564 20 BYND CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $47.0K 717 102 BYND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $46.5K 717 202 BYND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $45.00 $43.5K 16 87

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,546,919, the price of BYND is up 5.06% at $44.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Beyond Meat:

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.