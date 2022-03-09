Exxon Mobil Whale Trades For March 09

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 49 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $965,639, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $2,886,233.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $115.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 5307.27 with a total volume of 139,524.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $67.5 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $545.1K 186 3.6K XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $90.00 $419.4K 2.3K 612 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $336.0K 15.4K 84 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $87.50 $158.9K 1.0K 317 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $156.2K 8.0K 4.0K

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 44,700,804, the price of XOM is down -6.15% at $82.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.