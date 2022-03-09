Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $869,654 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,405,294.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $480.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $90.00 $168.2K 0 91 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $167.0K 1.4K 10 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $144.2K 732 183 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $143.1K 24 23 MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $119.5K 892 71

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,099,309, the price of MRNA is up 9.68% at $141.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

