What Are Whales Doing With SoFi Technologies

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $961,545 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $309,961.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $35.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $123.6K 24.8K 3.3K SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $104.9K 36.4K 66 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $103.1K 24.8K 378 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $94.6K 1.9K 93 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $83.8K 24.8K 1.9K

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,176,011, the price of SOFI is up 0.41% at $9.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $12

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $17

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.