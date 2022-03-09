MercadoLibre Whale Trades For March 09

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,091,785 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $137,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $800.0 to $1400.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale activity within a strike price range from $800.0 to $1400.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $1400.00 $315.9K 93 7 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $1080.00 $177.1K 27 12 MELI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $1130.00 $169.8K 261 11 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $1400.00 $98.0K 931 1 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $800.00 $62.5K 128 10

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 337,905, the price of MELI is up 3.51% at $946.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1750.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1675.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1685.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1400.

Banco Bradesco BBI S.A upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1800

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

