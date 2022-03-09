This Is What Whales Are Betting On Carvana

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $178,160 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,865,216.

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $125.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $120.00 $536.1K 2.0K 2.2K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $120.00 $499.2K 2.0K 2.3K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $120.00 $447.2K 2.0K 1.1K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $125.00 $157.7K 1.1K 40 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $125.00 $136.7K 1.1K 1.0K

With a volume of 1,527,816, the price of CVNA is up 14.99% at $120.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $222.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

