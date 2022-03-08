Looking At CF Industries Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings.

Looking at options history for CF Industries Holdings CF we detected 49 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $892,561 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $3,567,048.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $130.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CF Industries Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CF Industries Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $1.0M 10.9K 1.0K CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $72.50 $462.0K 2.1K 214 CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $178.0K 485 200 CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $156.5K 50 0 CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $144.3K 136 635

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,427,630, the price of CF is down -2.51% at $93.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $75

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

