Sunrun Whale Trades For March 08

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Sunrun RUN summing a total amount of $447,856.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 218,876.

What's The Price Target?

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $35.0 for Sunrun over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sunrun's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sunrun's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $111.3K 1.3K 1.1K RUN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $30.00 $63.6K 1.2K 146 RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $56.5K 93 23 RUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $51.2K 1.9K 310 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $48.9K 11.7K 166

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,867,748, the price of RUN is up 10.46% at $30.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun:

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.