What Are Whales Doing With GameStop

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop GME we detected 67 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $1,931,746 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $1,719,937.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $200.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $90.00 $242.0K 110 110 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $110.00 $97.7K 788 438 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $81.0K 1.1K 262 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $107.00 $80.0K 80 340 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $77.2K 72 68

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,875,494, the price of GME is up 5.77% at $105.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

