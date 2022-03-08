Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VALE

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Vale VALE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VALE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 61 uncommon options trades for Vale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,466,855, and 46 are calls, for a total amount of $2,861,652.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $25.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale trades within a strike price range from $6.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $22.00 $373.9K 20.1K 1.8K VALE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $20.00 $314.0K 44.4K 2.6K VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $270.0K 20.1K 2.8K VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $267.5K 20.1K 2.3K VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $6.00 $140.0K 39 139

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 47,854,244, the price of VALE is down -3.54% at $19.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Vale:

HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $21

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

