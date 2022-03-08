What Are Whales Doing With Dollar Tree

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dollar Tree.

Looking at options history for Dollar Tree DLTR we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $250,825 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,400,178.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $150.0 for Dollar Tree over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Tree's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Tree's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $453.2K 354 80 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $330.2K 234 50 DLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $150.00 $241.8K 510 1.6K DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $93.5K 330 0 DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $76.3K 589 26

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,323,650, the price of DLTR is up 7.13% at $150.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Dollar Tree:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

BMO Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $170

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.