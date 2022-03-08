This Is What Whales Are Betting On Unilever

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Unilever UL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Unilever.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $373,300, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $349,128.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for Unilever over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unilever options trades today is 169.6 with a total volume of 1,488.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unilever's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Unilever Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $148.0K 0 81 UL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $119.8K 85 149 UL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $109.2K 85 310 UL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $71.8K 76 99 UL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $70.1K 76 16

Where Is Unilever Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,443,175, the price of UL is up 1.29% at $44.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 135 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

