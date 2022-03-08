Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FTCH

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Farfetch.

Looking at options history for Farfetch FTCH we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $316,120 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $124,395.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for Farfetch over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Farfetch's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Farfetch's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Farfetch Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $94.0K 4.2K 3.3K FTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $17.50 $85.5K 2.4K 589 FTCH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $17.50 $56.7K 2.4K 375 FTCH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $18.00 $39.5K 1.6K 50 FTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $30.3K 1.1K 431

Where Is Farfetch Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,590,877, the price of FTCH is up 2.49% at $12.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Farfetch:

Societe Generale upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $23

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Farfetch, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Farfetch, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Farfetch, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Farfetch, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

