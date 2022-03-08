Baidu Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,797,455 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $401,365.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $220.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 664.29 with a total volume of 2,925.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $240.2K 8 98 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $216.6K 3.3K 190 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $125.00 $189.6K 165 304 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $157.4K 1.0K 255 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $156.9K 1.0K 155

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,626,006, the price of BIDU is down -0.08% at $138.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

China Renaissance has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $228.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

