Looking At BlackRock's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BlackRock.

Looking at options history for BlackRock BLK we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $434,210 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $93,685.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $600.0 to $940.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BlackRock options trades today is 75.7 with a total volume of 26.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BlackRock's big money trades within a strike price range of $600.0 to $940.0 over the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $940.00 $87.6K 75 3 BLK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $700.00 $61.9K 40 9 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $750.00 $58.4K 98 7 BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $620.00 $44.9K 35 0 BLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $750.00 $43.6K 254 4

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 320,199, the price of BLK is down -2.08% at $662.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1024.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $725

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.