This Is What Whales Are Betting On Las Vegas Sands

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands LVS we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $923,251 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,403,530.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Las Vegas Sands options trades today is 2322.6 with a total volume of 18,142.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Las Vegas Sands's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $41.00 $282.2K 4.3K 1.3K LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $215.0K 2.2K 203 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $206.3K 11.0K 1.2K LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $33.00 $128.7K 696 229 LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $33.00 $128.7K 696 119

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,588,059, the price of LVS is down -11.5% at $36.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

