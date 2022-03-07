Procter & Gamble Whale Trades For March 07

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $263,015 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $359,316.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $165.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $202.8K 677 252 PG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $165.00 $60.1K 1.0K 28 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $55.1K 14.2K 217 PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $41.8K 14.2K 86 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $40.5K 477 16

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,456,270, the price of PG is down -1.76% at $152.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.