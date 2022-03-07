Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HOOD

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Robinhood Markets HOOD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $407,678, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $126,606.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $43.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 5070.78 with a total volume of 8,188.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $43.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $12.00 $124.1K 4.2K 1.0K HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $12.00 $57.8K 4.2K 1.8K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $21.00 $48.0K 340 25 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $13.00 $44.7K 1.2K 150 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $20.00 $43.8K 14.1K 50

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,026,910, the price of HOOD is up 6.39% at $11.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.