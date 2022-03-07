MGM Resorts Intl Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MGM Resorts Intl.

Looking at options history for MGM Resorts Intl MGM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $484,088 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $127,515.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $46.0 for MGM Resorts Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MGM Resorts Intl's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MGM Resorts Intl's whale trades within a strike price range from $23.0 to $46.0 in the last 30 days.

MGM Resorts Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MGM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $42.00 $66.0K 294 200 MGM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $62.0K 614 324 MGM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $60.3K 3.6K 105 MGM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $58.6K 3.6K 207 MGM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $57.0K 3.6K 392

Where Is MGM Resorts Intl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,641,566, the price of MGM is down -7.46% at $38.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On MGM Resorts Intl:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on MGM Resorts Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

