This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $312,886 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,447,283.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $185.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $185.00 $260.0K 4.0K 409 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $175.00 $160.4K 10.6K 734 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $148.0K 11.0K 609 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $175.00 $114.9K 10.6K 1.5K JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $175.00 $86.5K 10.6K 1.3K

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,301,893, the price of JNJ is up 1.91% at $172.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

