What Are Whales Doing With Rivian Automotive

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 59 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $1,853,703 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,492,426.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $90.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 1711.9 with a total volume of 51,708.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $50.00 $265.9K 1.8K 483 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $65.50 $202.5K 7.1K 5.1K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $160.2K 8.8K 3.6K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $125.2K 8.8K 2.1K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $109.2K 8.8K 2.9K

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,467,208, the price of RIVN is down -4.86% at $45.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $116.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

