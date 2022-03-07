10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $165.00 $40.3K 62.3K 2.3K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $290.00 $48.0K 5.9K 2.3K GWRE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $28.8K 9 943 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $31.2K 12.9K 385 NOK PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $7.00 $67.5K 573 270 PAGS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $25.5K 151 178 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $470.00 $28.5K 12 122 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $92.50 $30.1K 1.5K 113 IIVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $173.0K 9.0K 100 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $585.00 $70.5K 1.2K 95

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $602.0 per contract. There were 62320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 5904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GWRE GWRE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $10428.0 per contract. There were 12908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK NOK, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAGS PAGS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 176 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 193 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $3570.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 1572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IIVI IIVI, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 319 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.0K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 9062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX LRCX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $585.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.