Tesla Whale Trades For March 07

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 423 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 182 are puts, for a total amount of $9,356,042 and 241, calls, for a total amount of $20,421,552.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $2475.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $500.0 to $2475.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $830.00 $927.3K 784 4.2K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $690.00 $163.5K 277 110 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $1250.00 $158.7K 1.4K 686 TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $700.00 $146.2K 2.2K 1.5K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $700.00 $122.0K 2.2K 1.3K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,313,545, the price of TSLA is down -0.69% at $832.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1350.

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $900

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.