Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $49,275, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $723,616..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $37.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 38318.58 with a total volume of 86,440.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $111.0K 95.3K 462 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $17.00 $81.0K 7.2K 8.1K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $17.50 $54.9K 9.6K 11.9K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $49.2K 79.5K 301 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $37.00 $47.2K 3.1K 1.0K

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 28,115,533, the price of F is down -2.34% at $16.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

