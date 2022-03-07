Looking At Live Nation Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Live Nation Entertainment LYV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Live Nation Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $206,490, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $782,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $110.0 for Live Nation Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Live Nation Entertainment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Live Nation Entertainment's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $119.2K 8.0K 324 LYV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $110.00 $88.0K 1.7K 491 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $70.0K 8.0K 162 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $64.0K 8.0K 261 LYV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $58.8K 8.0K 116

Where Is Live Nation Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 767,464, the price of LYV is down -5.27% at $108.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Live Nation Entertainment:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Live Nation Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Live Nation Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.