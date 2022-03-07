BRC Whale Trades For March 07

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on BRC BRCC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BRCC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for BRC.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $119,024, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $562,158.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $18.0 for BRC over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BRC's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BRC's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

BRC Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BRCC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $213.7K 1.5K 2.0K BRCC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $104.0K 13 251 BRCC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $18.00 $86.0K 22 969 BRCC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $55.0K 1.5K 250 BRCC CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $55.0K 1.5K 250

Where Is BRC Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,258,545, the price of BRCC is down -10.11% at $16.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On BRC:

Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $21

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $20

