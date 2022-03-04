Nordstrom Whale Trades For March 04

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nordstrom.

Looking at options history for Nordstrom JWN we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,547,292 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $352,502.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $27.0 for Nordstrom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nordstrom options trades today is 1287.25 with a total volume of 37,240.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nordstrom's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $27.0 over the last 30 days.

Nordstrom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JWN PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $22.50 $1.1M 1.9K 1.5K JWN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $22.50 $153.1K 1.9K 1.2K JWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $108.6K 1.4K 1.0K JWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $22.50 $63.0K 2.6K 780 JWN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $62.3K 764 50

Where Is Nordstrom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,988,745, the price of JWN is down -5.53% at $24.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

